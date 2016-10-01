And that’s exactly what he told us during our conversation at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show, where he waxed lyrical about the 107 metre superyacht Ulysses among other subjects.

“I think she’s a really interesting development in the industry in general because she’s offering something quite new to potential clients"

“She’s a great shop window for other potential clients who are maybe a bit reluctant to enter into the market because of costs getting so high and they still want a bigger platform, but she also offers all the space and a great platform at a budget that people are quite interested in. So it’s a new way of building a superyacht really."

