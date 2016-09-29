The duo began by describing how Imperial’s philosophy is to consistently believe they can improve the services they offer, striving for perfection in all projects they pursue.

“Our motto is to constantly get better year by year. We don’t believe we are perfect and we’re constantly striving to improve the quality of our management service Imperial is constantly growing, we have just opened one of the largest offices here in Monaco with state of the art IT and technology" said Ms Stewart.

“The reason for that is we can increase our staff and our operations here in Monaco, we focus on safety of our management fleet, we focus on the quality of service on board and of course cost control and organisation of running costs for the owners."

“And in addition to that we are growing our sales and charter department, we are recruiting additional staff and have excellent new facilities here in Monaco.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above this article and also keep up to date with all of our Monaco Yacht Show news on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.