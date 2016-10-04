“It’s been enjoyable watching the IYC brand itself grow and the company grow into a leading provider of yachting services,” explains Kevin Bonnie, Managing Partner of IYC Monaco. “Like the Monaco Yacht Show, being at the centre of the yachting world, the Monaco office for IYC has also evolved into this focal point, it’s a strategic location.”

“On a more global point of view,” adds Mathilde de Roffignac, General Manager of IYC, “we have 13 offices, we speak 15 languages within the company and we can reach to any culture in any country. We have also improved quite a lot the range of services, a very wide range of services from insurance to yacht sales.”

The IYC brand has evolved, and now with more offices and a truly global reach with a fleet of incredible superyachts – including the 70m Martha Ann and the 58m Unbridled at the Monaco Yacht Show – there has never been a more exciting time for the global brokerage house.

