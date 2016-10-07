“We are the only company that provides financial management software for superyachts and there are certain specific that make commercial accounting packages not suitable for yachts. Those specifics are the fact that the crew and captain don’t have the usual accounting training, so that means whatever software they use has to be very simple and straightforward, which commercial packages are not.

In addition the boat needs to be able to work offline, as the internet connection is not always stable, but at the same time the boat and the office needs to communicate in real time which is quite a challenging technological thing to do."

The level of management required to efficiently run a superyacht is no small task, and something which is widely taken on by management firms across the world; however, to help create a completely accurate and surefire way to account for a superyacht, Latitude 365 has it covered.

With over 150 yachts - ranging from 20 to 150+ metres - using Latitude 365 software and a growing connection with management firms and owner’s offices, this is something which is a genuinely user-aimed company which is changing the way the global fleet runs on board.

You can watch the full interview in the video above this article and also keep up to date with all of our insights from the Monaco Yacht Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.