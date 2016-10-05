“Today it’s what you do with what you own. It’s no longer just about the yacht itself it’s very much about the experience you can have, where you go and who you go with it. Whether you’re on an adventure with play and watersports or gastronomical adventure, or whether it is simply just about having fun.”

“The superyacht industry has accessorised itself from submarines to waterslides and everything in the middle. What has been important in the past is the role of the technical yacht broker and although that breed are important, there’s a new breed of broker who understand how customers want to spend their time afloat and that’s what’s important to the market now.”

“In the last 4-6 weeks the market seems to have woken up a little bit. The shock of brexit has passed and everyone is getting more used to the news. I think people are recovering and the American election is finally upon us. So people wait to see how these things pan out.”

