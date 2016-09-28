Elegance and size are rarely synonymous; however the introduction of Dilbar to the water broke the rules. With an elegant, flowing profile, as well as a volume driving the accolade of Largest Yacht in the World, it was no easy take building a gliding giant like Dilbar.

“She is the biggest yacht in the world,” explains Peter Lürssen, Managing Partner of Lurssen Yachts, “but she doesn’t make that by very offensive size. Some boats just look big. If you don’t have a reference yacht next to her, you just see her passing by. She is very well proportioned, she is very elegant, and you don’t get a sense of her size, and certainly volume.”

The size and elegance of the 156 metre superyacht Dilbar pails in comparison to the sheer amount of technology on board. “There is an enormous amount of technology,” continues Peter. “She is probably closer to an Airbus a380, than to a yacht built in the 70s”

Watch the full interview with Peter Lurssen above to get an insight into the largest yacht in the world, new projects and how one German shipyard made yachting history.