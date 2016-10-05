We sat down with Albert Morell, General Manager of Port Denia, at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show to hear his thoughts on what lies behind the marina’s success.

“Port Denia is in Spain, it is located on the Mediterranean coast, between Alicante and Valencia. We are the same distance between both cities, with an international airport from Alicante to all the countries of Europe and around one hour driving distance from Denia. And 15 miles from Ibiza which is a perfect place for all the boats that are sailing during the summer in the Balearic Islands and they decide while to visit our coast, which is a beautiful coast," he said.

“It’s a beautiful town that you have one of the best restaurants even I can tell you in the world, I’m not joking, I think it’s the tenth best restaurant in the world, it’s called Quique Dacosta, 3-star Michelin restaurant, just 2km from our marina.

“I think that it’s a perfect place for the people that spend the summer or some time sailing int his area and come to visit us and I’m sure they will enjoy the marina.”

