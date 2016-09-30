The PRIME Megayacht Platform, or simply PRIME, is a semi-custom experience. A revolutionary concept, PRIME offers a full displacement 50 metre motor yacht platform developed to accept a wide variety of superstructures.

Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture was brought onboard to create a flexible, fully-engineered platform encompassing the hull and decks, and inclusive of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

Construction is entirely in aluminium for efficiency and a Bahamas-friendly draft. The hull design follows the proven comfort and hydrodynamics of large, sleek sailing megayachts, while smart engineering keeps fore decks dry even with vertical bow selections.

