“Cloudbreak is a major success for us this year," explains Jim Evans, "she’s a go-anywhere global cruising boat with an owner with a very specific requirement […] we’ve project managed the build of the yacht and we’re the charter agent of the boat so we’re very much aligned to her, it’s a great project”

“I’m extremely proud to be the captain of Cloudbreak," adds Captain Cumming, "she’s a new boat, she’s an incredibly insightful design; I think Espen has really pulled one out of the box this time. She’s very special.

I’ve worked on all manner of boats in my time, three-masted schooners and big white yachts that we see around here in Monaco but my favourite of all has always been the expedition-style boat. Cloudbreak epitomises that whole concept.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above this article and also keep up to date with all of our Monaco Yacht Show news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.