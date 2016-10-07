“In Tankoa we are very happy and proud because since the launch of Suerte the brand has been present on many communications ... We sold a 50-metre right after the Monaco Yacht Show 2014 and we announced yesterday we sold another 71-metre which is almost a sister ship of Suerte which is due for delivery August 2018,” he said.

“Suerte was built for an owner which required a yacht to be chartered. He made the yacht for business, he told us I’m going to use the boat only one week or ten days maximum a year. So we found out all the features which are generally requested when you go on board, which is large space open space, spa, sauna, massage room, entertainment for kids and adults, so all the toys were on board from sliding, jet ski, all these things were bought by the owner and installed on board.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above this article and also catch up on all of our Monaco Yacht Show news on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.