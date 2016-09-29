“The Reason I’m here is because we have a lot of London-based clients and we might do their beach house in Abu Dhabi but they’re asking, Karen come and do our yacht for us!”

“We’re very aware there are a lot more restrictions when you’re designing a yacht but the honest truth is we work in super houses and the truth is that designing them isn’t that different.”

When discussing the unique approach to interior design, Karen shares with us her vision. “I think if you describe the Taylor-House style, because every client is different, we don’t have a strict style but I think the thing that sets us apart from other designers is that we’re not afraid to use colour. When I’ve been looking at some of the yachts, I feel like I want to add colour.”

“Next year we’re going to be 25, so we’re doing our first book. We’ve just started our capsule furniture collection which will be perfect for yachts, and we’ll be doing our first yacht.”

