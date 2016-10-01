It’s an exciting phase for the brand as the 47, 66 and 77 metre superyachts in production at present edge closer to the water.

“The Explorer Yacht is something very interesting for us. It’s a true Explorer Yacht, not one that just looks like an explorer the owner wants to go to the South Pole and North Pole so it has many features that a commercial boat would have but built to a yacht standard. This started as a re-fit but then ended up as a new build which is very exciting for us."

“Our new ownership is supporting the company very well. We can start multiple design projects. For a same given hull we will have several designs. The new owner also has vast experience with interior layouts as a result of his other projects from Oceanco. We’re very fortunate to have him on board.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above this article and also keep up to date with all of our Monaco Yacht Show news on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.