This year at the Monaco Yacht Show, we had the opportunity to sit down and discuss the new St. Barths social-space and learn about what the future holds for a destination that plays perfect home to a brand new development. In a short interview, Piggot and Hennequet reveal what’s to come from the Gustavia Yacht Club.

“St. Barts hasn’t had a yacht club from a very long time. Stelios Haji-Ioannou founder of the EasyGroup and Jean-Pierre who lives on the island 4 months a year or more. A number of friends suggested we had a place to gather and talk about yachting, sailing and all the great activities you can do in St. Barts.”

“We started to think about the project in january, the not-for-profit organisation was registered in June and by early August we were talking to potential founding members to fund the project! We’re also discussing a royal patronage on the club.”

