“We started the business in 2010 and in 6 years the business has grown a lot. The brand Vilanova Grand Marina is well known now in the industry and has a very good reputation and more and more yachts are coming to visit us and the fleet has grown.”

Ignacio Erroz shares just how the growth and expansion of the Marina services have made superyacht owners experience bigger and better than ever.

“We have made some changes in our facilities offering bigger berths to our clients. The maximum length we welcome to the Marina is 120 metres when it was just 60 metres when we started to run the business” shares Ignacio Erroz.

When speaking on the buzz of Barcelona as a central superyacht hub in the Mediterranean, it seems abundantly clear just how this up and coming destination has remained a jewel of discovery for those venturing into its waters.

“Barcelona is no doubt one of the most important cities in the Mediterranean. It’s modern, cosmopolitan, there is lots of culture and our gastronomy is incredible. It’s a very attractive place.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above this article and also keep up to date with all of our Monaco Yacht Show news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.