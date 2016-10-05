Having just sold the VSY 64 superyacht Project 003 (photo below) with Thompson Westwood and White, VSY are bringing innovation to the market in myriad different ways.

Waterevolution, a strategic alliance of maritime cluster companies and marine conservationists, is a new marine policy governance which is tackling one of the most important issues in the world.

The Waterevolution initiative visualizes the correlation between economic and ecological effi­ciency, connecting big data and delivering it to the world to raise awareness and drive action.

