MYS16: VSY on New Projects & New Global Initiatives
With the current state of the world’s oceans inspiring more, much-needed, attention to conserving, protecting and changing the way we treat the oceans, VSY Sustainability Manager Vienna Eleuteri joins Superyachts.com at the Breaking News Centre to break news of sale, and a new global ocean initiative.
Having just sold the VSY 64 superyacht Project 003 (photo below) with Thompson Westwood and White, VSY are bringing innovation to the market in myriad different ways.
Waterevolution, a strategic alliance of maritime cluster companies and marine conservationists, is a new marine policy governance which is tackling one of the most important issues in the world.
The Waterevolution initiative visualizes the correlation between economic and ecological efficiency, connecting big data and delivering it to the world to raise awareness and drive action.
