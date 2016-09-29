Winch Design, in conjunction with their long standing charity partner Blue Marine Foundation, launched their London to Monaco cycle charity ride.

The Blue Marine Foundation have made an essential commitment to contributing to the protection of the world’s oceans, with a number of joint initiatives focused on the protection and management of the marine environment.

When discussing the momentum and spirit of the London to Monaco cycle charity ride Jimmy Carroll shares with us details of the event which brings both exposure to the charity as well as an exciting spirit of unity amongst partners in the industry, raising close to £240,000 from this event.

“There was a really good collection across lots of individual people as well as a mixed ability. Some complete novices and very experienced riders and they all pulled together it was amazing to see the team work. I think it was a personal challenge, you know, we didn’t want it to be competitive in that nature it was about bringing people together, uniting and really having the comradery”

“Imperial Yacht Management and Blohm and Voss sponsored the vehicles which was amazing” explained Jimmy Carroll, on the successful outcome of the challenging yet successful event.

With new superyachts emerging across 2016 and a new superyacht hub under construction in Montenegro, Portonovi in Montenegro is an exciting new development that has got everyone talking.

“It’s a really exciting project because it’s our first real public project and it’s not for a private client. The other wonderful thing about it is that it’s in partnership with one and only resorts as their first ever venture into Europe and so that’s a big statement in itself"

“I think Montenegro’s growing and I think it’s really starting to come through it’s going to a very strong rival competitor to Porto Montenegro. It’s going to be superb and it’s going to be incredibly iconic.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above this article and also keep up to date with all of our Monaco Yacht Show news on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.