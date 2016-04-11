“Nameless is the latest model Mondo Marine on the market,” explains Alex Clarke. “The interior decor is very high quality by Stefano Ricci & Luca Dini design. Each individual bathroom features a different onyx stone, and rather than carpeting or wood flooring the owners has used white marble throughout. Silk, leather and crystal are used to accent materials to compliment the stone.”

Built in 2013, her naval architecture by Cor D. Rover turns a 40.97 metre motor yacht into a formidable performer with enhanced sense of space throughout.

“What’s unique is that Nameless features two true master cabins,” says Clarke. “One is located forward on the main deck and the other is full beam down in the guest accommodations. This is great for two primary owners who share time on board.”

Given the recent significant price reduction of Nameless, we wanted to find out exactly why this was a new focal member of the global brokerage fleet.

“Expansive exterior lounge areas, alfresco dining on each deck, full service exterior bar on each deck, and large 3m x 5m splash pool is on the upper deck. Garage assure all water toys and custom tender are stored out of the way from the guests.”

“With an asking price of €12.5m, Nameless is truly the best valued late model 40 metre on the market today.”

Find out more about Denison Yacht Sales, as well as Nameless itself, by following the hyperlinks.