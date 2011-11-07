Launched by Southern Wind Shipyard last year, Kiboko is the latest 28.64m (94’) sailing yacht to hit the South African waters. This custom performance cruiser features Reichel Pugh naval architecture and a remarkable Nauta Yacht Design general arrangement, deck and interiors.

Nauta Yacht Design were given this high accolade for “the constant care devoted to design, which never fails to please in an exercise of pure style.”

The Nautical Design Awards were created in collaboration between Italian Magazine Yacht & Sail and the Association for Industrial Design (ADI), which chooses products for the prestigious d’Oro prize. The NDA there for unites the best in Italian design and yachting, emphasizing the level of excellence that the Italian yacht building industry has reached over the years.