The CDM Nauta Air 115’ (35.4m) is a displacement motor yacht with large, spacious volumes, available in two formats; one with high bow and the other with a private deck forward. These two options allowed Nauta to create the kinds of spaces usually only found on larger yachts, such as; an ample full-beam owner’s suite with walk in closet and ensuite; four spacious ensuite guest cabins amidships; crew space for six people and a dedicated tender garage to name a few.

The vision of this yacht as a whole, open to it’s surroundings with free-flowing spaces, is best expressed in the full beam stateroom on the main deck and in the private deck version. These spaces offer 36m2 of room to move with stunning 270 degree views of any oceanscape whilst providing all the comforts of a luxurious home on the water; not to mention direct access to to a 20m2 private deck at the bow.

This approach to design is reportedly repeated in the living area on the same deck where the space flows freely across 54 m2 of indoor living space to 43 m2 of outdoor lounge space. Even when the doors are shut the spaces are still in direct visual contact thanks to a wide use of clear glass in both windows and doors.

Nauta’s primary design focus for the CDM Nauta Air 115’ is to prove that a yacht doesn’t have to be a barrier between nature and the people on board; instead prove that a yacht should offer myriad ways to enjoy the outdoors – even from the indoors.