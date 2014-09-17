The Milan-based office led by Mario Pedol, elaborated this 165m, partly inspired by the “Light” conception that the Nauta designers conceived six years ago, and became their signature on all the superyachts they design.

This concept is based on what has become a trend in the civil architecture: seamless inside/outside connection and harmony, breath-taking views from both inside and out, balance and cleanliness of lines, extraordinary outdoor spaces. The blending of these key elements makes for elegance and visual lightness of the whole yacht.

The superstructure of 165m is spanned on half of the total length of the hull and the 4 decks above the main deck (on a total of 7 decks) are harmoniously shortening step by step, to form a perfect balanced volume that ascends in a pyramidal shape to bear at the summit the mast, which stands exactly on the central vertical line of the hull.

Each deck has a tremendous windowed area to emphasize the in/out view and contact. Each deck is devoted to some specific functions.

The main deck half front area is dedicated to 2 Vip suites and 7 Vip cabins, each enriched with private fixed balcony recessed into the hull, providing each guest with his own private dehors. Amidships is the spectacular main lobby, 150 sq. m., to welcome guests in the best way. The aft area of the main deck is dedicated to the pool, 10 x 4 m, which is linked with the underneath wellness and entertainment area, lying on the lower deck, fitted with gym, sauna, Hammam, massage, beauty parlour, cinema, casino.

Furtherly aft on the lower deck, owners and guests can enjoy 150 sq mt of open teak deck then go into the impressive 170 sq mt enclosed Sea Lounge for a drink or snack. The Sea Lounge is actually a true disco club with DJ professional consolle and cocktail bar. The opening transom has folding stairs for easy access to the water, and two side opening terraces furtherly enhance the contact with the sea and the environment.

Two convenient boarding lobbies are positioned amidships to port and starboard where guests and crew can board tenders without disturbing the swimming guests aft. On the lower deck two garages berth a submarine and a fast Rib. The front area of this deck is all dedicated to crews, with 30 cabins, mostly double, crew mess and galley.

On the forward area of the upper deck, 6 guest cabins are connected, further in front, with an amazing guest observation deck, facing the bow, surrounded by 180° large windows (and linked by a spiral staircase to the Vip cabins and suites area underneath). This feature offers to the numerous guests – up to 32 – a 400 sq. m. area, half enclosed and half open, where to sunbath and relax either under navigation or at anchor. Further in front the helipad is actually hiding the heli hangar. The aft indoor part of the upper deck has a nice entertainment and relaxing saloon with the live music of a piano, connected to an outdoor dining and lounging area.

Deck 5 is dedicated to the owner, who could choose to keep all the deck for him, with an approximately 700 sq. m. suite containing, beside the sleeping room, a gym, a studio, a 36 sq. m. conference room for 16 invitees, a very private owner dining room, a deck salon directly connected to a 300 sq. m. open relaxing area fully equipped with sofas and chaise longues.

On top, the sun deck crowns this 165m. The open front area is naturally devoted to sunbathing and completed by a pool. The 150 sq. m. of the indoor volume contains a panoramic lounge and bar. The yacht is vertically linked by a total of 5 lifts, 3 reserved to the guests and 2 for the crew to service the different decks.