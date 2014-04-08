“We have just started to promote the brand in China, this is the third year we are attending the Hainan Rendez-Vous, and in previous years we had some attempts but it was more focussed in the Mediterranean as we were inviting clients over, now we’re changing approach to bring the brand here […] We were lucky enough to have a Chinese buyer building the new Swan 60.”

Based in Northern Finland, Nautor’s Swan works with the Frers Design team in Milan to provide high-quality sailing yachts ranging from 53 feet to 115. However, having just hosted the Rolex Swan Cup in regatta paradise Porto Cervo, Italy, Nautor’s Swan are bringing a new way of promoting the yachting lifestyle to China.

“Of course, being a Swan performance cruiser [and] superyacht builder, we’re focussing on regattas as well […] the first event we will do here will be the King’s Cup regatta next year in Thailand and coming up to Hainan for the round-the-island race.”

For more information on Nautor’s Swan and their approach to the Chinese market, watch the above video.