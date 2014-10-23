Designing and building luxurious, high performance yachts in Northern Finland. The value of a Swan is derived from the company's strong heritage, skilled craftsmen and pursuit of excellence in every aspect of the build. From the design process to production, the best quality materials and innovative technology are used to deliver the most elegant and safest sailing yachts in the world.

For more information on the Nautor’s Swan approach to the design and construction of this unique range of sailing yachts, watch the above video.