Nautor's Swan to exhibit the Swan 90 at the 2011 MYS
The Swan 90 is a versatile, high-performance sailing yacht with an enviable racing pedigree, superior cruising capabilities and is now reportedly set to showcase her sophisticated style at the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show.
The launch of the Swan 90 in 2007 marked a new era in the SwanLine evolution, introducing refined lines and a sleek hull into an already popular series of sailing yachts which are well-suited to both competitive racing and extended cruising.
Using the existing high-tech design experience of the German Frer studio, Nautor's Swan has created two versions of the Swan 90; the Flush Deck (FD) and the Semi Raised Saloon (S) to further the versatility of the range.
The Flush Deck consists of a forward cockpit, providing social space area and main entrance to the saloon whilst a bridge deck links to the steering cockpit, providing access to the crew area and navigation station.
The Swan 90 S differs with one cockpit which extends from the saloon entrance back to the helm, with no bridge deck offering a more spacious deck area.
The accomplished sailing yacht builder has heralded the 27.71m Swan 90 as a yacht which will appeal to a sailor who demands overall performance and a sense of power whilst sailing.
Nautor’s Swan will be showcasing the Swan 90 at the upcoming 2011 Monaco Yacht Show from the 21st – 24th of September.