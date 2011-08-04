The launch of the Swan 90 in 2007 marked a new era in the SwanLine evolution, introducing refined lines and a sleek hull into an already popular series of sailing yachts which are well-suited to both competitive racing and extended cruising.

Using the existing high-tech design experience of the German Frer studio, Nautor's Swan has created two versions of the Swan 90; the Flush Deck (FD) and the Semi Raised Saloon (S) to further the versatility of the range.

The Flush Deck consists of a forward cockpit, providing social space area and main entrance to the saloon whilst a bridge deck links to the steering cockpit, providing access to the crew area and navigation station.

The Swan 90 S differs with one cockpit which extends from the saloon entrance back to the helm, with no bridge deck offering a more spacious deck area.

The accomplished sailing yacht builder has heralded the 27.71m Swan 90 as a yacht which will appeal to a sailor who demands overall performance and a sense of power whilst sailing.

Nautor’s Swan will be showcasing the Swan 90 at the upcoming 2011 Monaco Yacht Show from the 21st – 24th of September.