NB54 Proteksan Turquoise new build sold by Fraser
NB54 is a 72.6m yacht currently under construstion Proteksan Turquoise. Stuart Larsen from the Fraser Yachts Fort Lauderdale office advised that a contract for the construction of the new Proteksan-Turquoise 72.6m motor yacht was signed at the beginning of February.
Fraser's Nabil El Jammal in London and Stuart Larsen worked in close partnership to bring the sale to a successful conclusion.
The 72.6m yacht is due to be delivered from Proteksan Turquoise in 2011.
NB54 is a full displacement yacht with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. She features exterior and interior design by H2 Yacht Design.
NB54 can accommodate 14 guests in seven cabins and has a range of 7,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.
