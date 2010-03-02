Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

NB54 Proteksan Turquoise new build sold by Fraser

By K. Evans

NB54 is a 72.6m yacht currently under construstion Proteksan Turquoise. Stuart Larsen from the Fraser Yachts Fort Lauderdale office advised that a contract for the construction of the new Proteksan-Turquoise 72.6m motor yacht was signed at the beginning of February.

Fraser's Nabil El Jammal in London and Stuart Larsen worked in close partnership to bring the sale to a successful conclusion.

The 72.6m yacht is due to be delivered from Proteksan Turquoise in 2011.

NB54 is a full displacement yacht with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. She features exterior and interior design by H2 Yacht Design.

NB54 can accommodate 14 guests in seven cabins and has a range of 7,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.

 

"The 72.6m yacht is currently under construction at Proteksan Turquoise and is due to be delivered in 2011."

"The 72.6m yacht is currently under construction at Proteksan Turquoise and is due to be delivered in 2011."

By K. Evans
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
Latest Designs