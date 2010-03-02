Fraser's Nabil El Jammal in London and Stuart Larsen worked in close partnership to bring the sale to a successful conclusion.

The 72.6m yacht is due to be delivered from Proteksan Turquoise in 2011.

NB54 is a full displacement yacht with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. She features exterior and interior design by H2 Yacht Design.

NB54 can accommodate 14 guests in seven cabins and has a range of 7,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.