Necker Nymph ‘Underwater Aircraft’ announced by Virgin Limited Edition
Sir Richard Branson has announced the new Necker Nymph three-person submarine. The DeepFlight aero submarine, the first of its kind to hit the market, has been likened to an underwater aircraft.
Necker Nymph can glide through the water for trips of up to two hours, performing 360 degree turns and using a downward ‘lift’ on the wings to fly down to depth.
The lightweight submarine, designed by renowned engineer Graham Hawkes of Ocean Tehcnologies, glides through the water “like an aeroplane on a runway”.
Necker Nymph is available to hire for guests chartering Richard Branson’s luxury catamaran Necker Belle for an exclusive 7-night hire, or for guests staying at Necker Island. The sub’s weekly rate is US$25,000 a week. Guests will be trained and accompanied by a certified Necker Nymph pilot.
Necker Nymph is expected to be delivered on 20th February this year.
Richard Branson's yacht: Necker Belle
