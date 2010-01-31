Necker Nymph can glide through the water for trips of up to two hours, performing 360 degree turns and using a downward ‘lift’ on the wings to fly down to depth.

The lightweight submarine, designed by renowned engineer Graham Hawkes of Ocean Tehcnologies, glides through the water “like an aeroplane on a runway”.

Necker Nymph is available to hire for guests chartering Richard Branson’s luxury catamaran Necker Belle for an exclusive 7-night hire, or for guests staying at Necker Island. The sub’s weekly rate is US$25,000 a week. Guests will be trained and accompanied by a certified Necker Nymph pilot.

Necker Nymph is expected to be delivered on 20th February this year.



Richard Branson's yacht: Necker Belle



