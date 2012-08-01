The 105m Sovereign will combine the sporting touch of a smaller motor yacht with the sheer size and accommodation of a superyacht whilst offering an entire arsenal of amenities and surprises.

Drawn by Gray Design, creators of the publicly admired Strand Craft designs, the construction will be managed and marketed by Ned Ship Group.

This unique creation will combine the characteristic style of the Gray Design studio with sweeping volumes and what the designers are heralding as the ‘James Bond’ factor.

Inside, the luxury styling follows the extraordinary appearance of the exterior with an entrance foyer like a luxury hotel, lots of lounges, bars, music and entertainment corners. A huge gym with wellness center in combination with a relaxation bar and the beach club will be the perfect place to unwind after important business meetings.

The guests will find themselves in very spacious suites, separated into a bedroom, bathroom and an extra lounge for each suite. In addition, of course, each suite will have its own foldable balcony.

The spacious garage is located on the lower deck, in addition to the 70 sqm Cinema. At 15m long and a full beam of 18m, it is more than enough space for all toys the owner wants to have on board.

For special needs, there is also a version available with an additional heli pad on the bow which has an integrated heli hangar, so that for events with a couple of hundred guests, 2 helicopters can serve the yacht within a short space of time.

The yacht will have a basic engine configuration with a performance of 23 kn and can do, depending on the final weight and engines, more than 30 kn. This, combined with a range of more than 6.000 nm, means there will be virtually no limits for this yacht.