The idea behind the project is to provide the "Nicki and Cocco Beach Club" VIP guests with an alternative location. Namely this brand-new 70m yacht concept. This is an event boat, and while there are many others like it on the market, more or less to entertain tourists, none of them are focused on the other end of the scale.

The Xhibitionist Event Superyacht offers a valuable and remarkable business tool either in addition to existing operators or as well as for a standalone professional Business tool.

There are many solutions and possibilities on this concept as the yacht is open to all activities. You can run a Michelin Star Restaurant, a Bar/Disco club, Fashion Shows, Product Placements, Casinos, Weddings, Private VIP Parties and many more.

Albeit a separation from the usual privately owned luxury yacht featured on Superyachts.com, this is still a remarkable movement in regards to design – no matter the use. The connection between the traditional monohull, trimaran function and futuristic (almost ‘Batmobile-esque’) quality is a triumph to behold and something we’re looking forward to watching evolve.