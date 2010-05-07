Neo Yachting made their industry debut at the MYBA Charter Show 2010 this week after forming in December 2009. The agency was put together by company President Nicolas Valin and two colleagues from Azimut Charter Club of Fraser Yachts.

With the purpose of becoming a West Mediterranean based charter agency, Neo Yachting is based in Nice, France. The charter agents specialise in crewed yachts from 50-120 feet long, offering enviable cruises on high-quality yachts.

The 2010 MYBA Charter Show, which draws to a close today, has featured yachts such as the 82m Alfa Nero and the 60m superyacht Cloud 9. Neo Yachting entered the MYBA Charter Show with yachts from their 11-strong fleet, which includes the Azimut built 30m Leonardo the 25m Benetti Malandrino and the 23m CNB Le Cochon Noir.