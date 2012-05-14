Consisting of a GRP hull and superstructure, Lady J is a classic example of exquisite Italian motor yacht construction and was fully refitted in 2011 – making her one of the most attractive yachts of her size on the market today.

With a cruising speed of 30 knots and a top speed of 37 knots, this MCA compliant superyacht offers space on board for up to ten guests and two crew to ensure a luxurious cruise.

Available for sale through Neo Yachting, Lady J has undergone a price reduction of almost $1,000,000 and now stands at an asking price of $5,000,000.