Nepteam Acquire The Couach Group

The family business was founded in 1987 by Albert Couach and made a name for himself manufacturing sailing yachts for the Bassin d’Arcachon. After keeping the company for more than a century and evolving with the demands of the superyacht industry, the Couach family passed the company over to the Vial family in 2009, who now pass it over to Nepteam.

Recognized worldwide for its reliable construction, the company was researched into over recent years and found new funding to ensure its development; specialising in the design, manufacture and marketing of luxury yachts ranging from 20m – 50m.

Nepteam Society, which bought all the shares of the Couach family group, is owned by industrial investors concerned with maintaining the heritage of the Bassin d’Arcachon. The company intends to maintain and develop full employment in the Gujan Mestras shipyard and maintenance of yachts will be redeployed on the former Naval Air Station Toulon around the present site of Saint Mandrier.

Nepteam has noted that the objective is to develop the group into the future alongside actioning a research plan for the construction of boats on technological developments and scientists in the field of materials and propulsion technologies.