Measuring 32m, this Lazarra-built motor yacht is capable of accommodating eight guests in four well-appointed and luxuriously styled cabins.

Accommodation space consists of an owner’s cabin with a king size bed, along with en suite, and three guest cabins with queen size beds, also with showers and toilets.

On the spacious flybridge, Secret Spot offers plenty of space for entertaining alongside ample features to relax on her comfortable seating/dining area and Jacuzzi.

Her interior design gives a sense of elegant comfort throughout. Her styling consists of rich woods, beautifully combined with classical and sophisticated furnishings with cream carpeting.

Secret Spot is capable of maintaining a cruising speed of 15 knots with a top speed of 22 knots through her twin MTU DDC2000 diesel engines.

Superyacht Secret Spot is available for charter in the Bahamas through Neptune Group Yachting for a weekly winter rate of $47,000 a week.