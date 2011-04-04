One of the most internationally recognised superyachts on the water, this distinctive 90m giant is a stunning example of high-quality yacht design and construction; often making star appearances at influential shows such as the Monaco Yacht Show.

Built by Corsair Yachts in 2008, Nero is a yacht which encapsulates a bygone era of luxury yachting and offers consistent style and true sophistication both inside and out.

Capable of maintaining a comfortable cruising speed of 13.5 knots, Nero can reach a maximum range of 5000nm – offering an idyllic cruising experience to any destination within its grasp.

Nero is currently placed at number 37 in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World and offers luxurious accommodation for twelve guests in six cabins.

For more information on Nero, click here.