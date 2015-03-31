One of the best examples available of the Sunseeker range, this 40m (130’) Sunseeker Predator motor yacht is Ensign Ship Brokers’ latest central agency. Albeit a Sunseeker, this vessel has the nature of a bespoke yacht thanks to the current owners long running history of owning luxury yachts as she was built to their exacting specifications with the help of Sunseeker experts.

She features an interior designed by the revered superyacht designer Ken Freivokh, who also had a hand in the build process. This elegant and modern interior is a significant upgrade to the standardised models, and has also benefitted from numerous updates since her launch in 2011.

Never Say Never is one of the newest yachts available with Ensign and one of the finest in regards to engineering. Able to accommodate ten guests in a five stateroom layout, this is the perfect yacht for cruising across the Mediterranean seascape.