Standing at the makeshift podium, the superyacht's owner announced that Spirit of Tradition yard number 388 would carry on without a name until her official launch and christening ceremony. “E-mails come in with the subject line simply reading ‘388’. No one knows what goes on” says the owner “It’s my secret little project, a 49m secret”.

Built with highly modern aspirations and designed with classic beauty, this ketched rigged, fast passage-maker showed off her elegant structure for the first time. The 49m hull’s design takes from the early working sailor designs like the Pilot Cutter and the Brixham Trawler, able to reach around 15.83 knots. Yard No. 388 extends to 55m with her grand bowsprit, combining classic traditional lines, including a plumb bow and an elegant counter stern, which enhance performance and fast passage making.

The client has maintained a strong eye for detail throughout the project, directing the project manager Jens Cornelsen who has been working very closely with naval architects Dykstra & Partners. The architects have lent their knowledge and expertise in performance orientated classic yachts to the project, pairing classic and modern elements into the yacht. Period features such as a gentle sheer, open deck space, neatly proportioned deckhouses and skylights are held above the waterline with a modern, easily driven hull shape below.

Yard No. 388 holds an canoe under body which sports a fully-ballasted lifting keel, deep carbon spade rudder and low wetted-surface areas. With her Alustar hull, tall carbon Rondal spars and comprehensive sail plan, this will be a powerful, lightweight yacht whose sea keeping and performance will be complemented by style, comfort and luxury below.

Rhoades Young Design is responsible for the interior of Yard No. 388, drawing upon classic references translated with modern craftsmanship into a mellow and invitingly luxurious personal space. With 388's hull now turned, it’s only a matter of time until things begin to take shape and the name of this post-modern sailing ketch revealed as it takes to the water.