Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

New 50m Superyacht Enters Construction At Cerri Cantieri Navali

By Ben Roberts

Cerri Cantieri Navali (CCN) has today announced the imminent construction of a 50 metre fully custom Fuoriserie superyacht. An ambitious project pencilled by the Studio Bacigalupo, Fuoriserie’s aggressive slender profile can reach high speeds in real style.

The aluminium semi-planing hull of this 50 metre superyacht is a first for CCN as it marks debut in the world of bespoke projects - unique projects which respond to the customers’ requirement for full customization.

“This is truly a very exciting time for CCN,” comments CCN’s CEO Diego Michele Deprati. “We started 2016 with the announcement of an important work order and now, after such a short time, we can celebrate this new important deal in the high-performance 'tailor-made' sector.

"All this confirms we are on the right track. The Fuoriserie, our new fully-custom line, effectively highlights the distinguishing features and the value of our shipyard, whose main strengths are flexibility, exclusiveness, and world-class engineering and design.”

By Ben Roberts
Related News
Featured Events