The aluminium semi-planing hull of this 50 metre superyacht is a first for CCN as it marks debut in the world of bespoke projects - unique projects which respond to the customers’ requirement for full customization.

“This is truly a very exciting time for CCN,” comments CCN’s CEO Diego Michele Deprati. “We started 2016 with the announcement of an important work order and now, after such a short time, we can celebrate this new important deal in the high-performance 'tailor-made' sector.

"All this confirms we are on the right track. The Fuoriserie, our new fully-custom line, effectively highlights the distinguishing features and the value of our shipyard, whose main strengths are flexibility, exclusiveness, and world-class engineering and design.”