This luxurious displacement motor yacht in steel hull and aluminium superstructure sold in November 2010, going some way to prove the effective collaboration between the yard’s in-house design and technical team as well as the Vallicelli Studio.

Like the ISA 63m and 60m superyachts, delivered by the shipyard during summer 2010, the design of this new 50m offers the similar clean lines of the classic ISA range for yachts this size.

Based on the existing 50m platform the ISA 500.03 is a tri-deck superyacht with a 9m beam with a traditional but dynamic look – designed so the bulwark profile follows an ideal reverse curve and an elegant, smooth outline strengthened by the forward sloping windows in the full beam area.

While the slender bow lends her an aggressive look, the transom accessible by open stairs is wonderfully arranged to leave space for a magnificent beach lounge which opens to the swim platform through two large curved sliding glass doors and forming an important beach area: this is the ideal place for her owner and his guests to enjoy the sea in total privacy.

The owner’s privacy in this beach area is ensured by the designers innovative idea of making the operation of the garage tender possible through a convenient hull side hatch located forward of the beach area.

Of course no superyacht would be complete without the added toys and features to complete a cruise as the ISA 500.03 offers two jet skis housed together with a rescue tender in the foredeck while a sun bed and two lateral sofas outfit the upper deck forward of the wheelhouse - creating a further liveable exterior space for the owners and his guests.

While al fresco dining is possible on each deck, the vast sun deck is conceived to offer a multi-recreational space featuring a sunbathing area at bow, a gym and dining area amidships and a magnificent lounge accompanied by a structural bar ideal for entertaining.

Her interior, which are currently being developed by ISA’s design team, offer generous spaces and a welcoming element: the main deck is mainly allocated to the owner with a large forward facing full-beam owner’s suite with adjacent studio, dressing room and his and her bathrooms.

The main salon and separate dining room are located aft of this deck while the sky lounge has been situated aft of the upper deck for the guests comfort. The ISA 500.03 features large running windows alongside the superstructure to provide a sense of space throughout the ship, flooding it with natural light.

The ISA 500.03 is capable of achieving a top speed of 17 knots through two Caterpillar 3512C engines producing 2366hp each with an expected range of 4100nm at 11 knots.

The yacht can host up to 12 guests accommodated in six well appointed cabins, as well as four twin-berth crew cabins and a captain’s cabin.