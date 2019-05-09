New 50m Tankoa Successfully Launched

Echoing elements of Tankoa yacht Vertige, the first in the Italian shipyard’s 50m series also possesses some key differences, namely the fact that her hull is powered with hybrid propulsion package, and that she will be a 5-cabin vessel with a main deck owner’s suite and four guest cabins on the lower deck.

The S501 also differs from her predecessor in that the galley is on the main deck instead of lower, and her foredeck features a touch-and-go helipad.

The project, which has been developed closely in conjunction with the new owners, benefits from a unique Hybrid system that optimises the yacht’s twin MTU 8V4000M54 (895 kW) and two 300 kW electric motors, fed by two 250 kW variable speed generators.

Diesel-Electric mode allows the yacht to travel at 10.5 knots and achieve a maximum range of 4,900nm, with considerable fuel savings and reduced noise levels, whilst Hybrid Mode shuts down two diesel generators during navigation to allow for a cruising range of approx. 4,000 nm.

Meanwhile, in Traditional Mode the variable speed generators self-adjust their rotation speed to the required load, and in Full-Speed Mode both main engines and generators supply power to the two electric motors and feed the hotel loads, allowing the yacht to reach a top speed in excess of 18 knots.

The S501 Hybrid is also a spectacular yacht from a design perspective, with interiors by Francesco Paszkowski Design in collaboration with Magherita Casprini that combines light tones and an abundance of natural materials.

As for the yacht’s composition, her lower deck will be equipped with a gym and beach club, two VIP cabins and two guest cabins, plus crew quarters and service areas. The main deck will house the cockpit, which comes equipped with an oversized sun bed and a bar, and the upper deck has been designed around spacious entertainment areas for guest’s relaxation. Finally, the foredeck includes a solarium and open-air lounge and the fly deck features a generous Jacuzzi.

We wish the team behind Tankoa Hybrid S501 well during sea trials, and look forward to seeing this specimen of Italian excellence at her World Debut at Monaco Yacht Show 2019!