The main deck has been planned with a clean, non-clutter appearance supported by a contemporary-styled superstructure, flush foredeck and raised bulwarks.



The bulwarks are opened and fitted with glass to offer impressive views of the surroundings from the cockpit as well as the main salon in main superstructure.

The 60m Super Sail also boats 360 degree surrounding views from an al fresco dining and lounge area located on the fly bridge along with the helm and control stations.

Aft of the deckhouse can be found the main cockpit which offers direct access to the sunbathing area and on deck pool; two of the outdoor leisure highlights of the sailing yacht.

The aft deck also holds the added advantage of being converted to almost double its normal size while at anchor by turning the aft hull/bulwark panels into side platforms by hinging them out.

Conveniently, Van Geest has designed the Owner’s cabin to sit just forward of this aft deck, offering its occupants a direct connection to the beach area. There is a passarelle extendable from the transom which provides direct access to the water.