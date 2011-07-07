Exploring the latest advances in technology, the DP009 features a unique superstructure which is completely finished in reflective glass. This characteristic design element provides full panoramic views from the interior through floor to ceiling windows.

The DP009 was designed by Luiz de Basto to be recognized as a true Oceanco superyacht by its distinctive architecture and proportions. The aft deck offers a swimming pool that can be converted to a helicopter landing pad and, keeping with the use of the glass, the elevator and the main stairways are also built in glass. The heavy use of glass has been used to assure lots of natural light and an unrivalled open and natural feeling.

The new concept was specifically designed to maximize a sense of outdoor living and direct contact with the marine environment: the outdoor areas are as open and spacious as the interior ones with excellent opportunities for entertaining and alfresco dining on the extensive sun deck with a shaded lounge area.

The DP009 is a remarkably individual and distinctive design which holds one owners suite on the upper deck and four guest rooms on the main deck. The profile has a unique sense of flowing harmony between aluminium and glass; giving a sense of lightness which is hard to obtain in a 90 metre superyacht.

Luiz de Basto placed his own signature into the design by utilizing his inspiration he found in nature as her top view resembles a hammer head shark through the wing stations on the side. This concept appears to be a futuristic take on the characteristic Oceanco architecture; however the designer has stated that it is purely grounded in the advanced technology Oceanco’s engineer’s implant in their yachts today.