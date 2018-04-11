Construction of the AES superyacht began in 2006 at Sevmash Shipyard in Northern Russia before being delayed in order to deliver Graceful. Following the launch of the 81-metre in 2015, the owner approached Steve Gresham to complete the project following his earlier work with H2 Design.

“It is great to see Victoria launched,” explains Steve Gresham of Gresham Yacht Design. “I remember putting pen to paper for the project back in 2004 and to see it finished is a proud moment. It has been a privilege to design this yacht for an owner with foresight in developing new build facilities and thus expanding yachting horizons.”



After travelling from Russia to Italy and then to AES Yachts in Turkey, Victoria has now been completed and features an uncompromising lifestyle on board thanks to the ample amount of interior space, styled by H2 Design.

The layout, an engineering feat which maximises interior space, brings the outdoor in thanks to full-height windows which cantilever outward and conical doors on the main and upper deck. This merges worlds on board and brings a unique style to the exterior profile itself, emphasising the milestone launch for the Turkish builder.

A beam of 11.4-metres brings space to breathe on board, while the 1,553 GRT volume offers guests expansive room to relax, dine and spend time at sea together in total comfort.

While little is still known about Victoria, the highly-styled work of a design studio, innovative designer and visionary owner has brought forward yet another spectacular member for the global fleet and we look forward to bringing you more details as they emerge.