Showcasing its clever design, the superyacht utilizes its slim displacement hulls to achieve fine sea-keeping and low resistance across the speed range.

The naval architecture of the displacement hulls also work to conserve considerable fuel energy by reducing the wave resistance produced when reaching a cruising range between 14 and 20 knots.

For those owners desiring higher speeds from their vessel however, the hulls can be re-configured to plane.

Unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show in September, the luxury powered catamaran concept displays high comfort and low drag and stands as an appropriate platform for an ecological design.

By using construction materials with a small ecological footprint and systems which reduce emissions, the 38 metre yachting concept will provide a more sustainable yachting lifestyle with smaller operating costs.



Current specifications for the concept:

Length overall: 38.0 m

Breadth over all: 11.4 m

Displacement: 185 t

Hull spacing: 8.8 m

Hull breadth: 2.6 m

Draught: 2.0 m

Hull type: displacement