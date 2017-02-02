Not only is Barracuda a take on the latest 77-metre, but a new look at previous launches over 70-metres that arrived in 2011 and 2013. Using the tried and tested hull form, H2 have brought a flavour of Talisman C to the exterior, with a masculine, timeless feel that reflects the progressive viewpoint of Turquoise Yachts.

Her interior, effortlessly styled by Ken Freivokh, aiming to be supremely practical and elegant. Guiding considerations have been the enjoyment of the sea and maximum integration between decks.

The open spaces on board cover both traditional and innovative, with expansive sun decks and opening platform aft and no less than three huge shell doors. The beach club opens on all three sides to large platforms, which can be used to be relax, swim or to board the yacht from tenders.

The tender garage itself is designed to hold a 10-metre luxury limousine tender and a highly practical 6-metre day tender for guests. There is an additional 4.5m crew tender forward, and a dedicated Jet Ski garage, which would allow to stack up to four jet skis.

A triple height atrium has been created at the heart of the yacht, inviting circulation between all decks, including the bridge deck. A massive and most elegant spiral stair leads from deck to deck, mirrored by a glass floor for maximum visual integration. A large lift will invite circulation from the lower deck all the way to the Bridge.

At main deck level, a handsome saloon-dining opens to the rear terrace complete with a strategically placed bar/pantry and a raised pool/Jacuzzi. Also at main deck level there is the option of a dedicated cinema or a further guest stateroom with ensuite bathroom, plus four large guest suites with panoramic windows to the sea.

The owner enjoys a private deck, and the convenience of a discreet office, all opening to great views all round. The upper lounge can be treated as a private lounge or more informal room opening to a further terrace with dining and seating. At bridge deck level, there is a very inviting sundeck and the option of a gym and bar. To cap it all there is a unique crow’s nest for amazing panoramic views all round.