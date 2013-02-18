Available for sale through Fraser Yachts and Burgess Yachts, this exciting new development from the leading Turkish shipyard is available to clients looking for an idyllic contemporary motor yacht with space for 12 guests in a master suite on the main deck, a VIP suite upper and four spacious cabins on the lower deck.

“[This is an] attractive new build full displacement project at the well respected Proteksan Turquoise shipyard,” comments Central Agent Stuart Larsen. “Highly spec’d with elevator, handicap access, tender garages and standards equal to the 73m Vicky … Length can be reduced to 59.9m to enter St Tropez or St Barths [and has a] 10.6m (35’) beam, 5,000nm range and over 1000GT. This is the best priced +/- 60m new construction project available anywhere.”

This project is available for sale through the brokerage tour de force of Burgess and Fraser at an asking price of €32,500,000.