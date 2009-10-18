New central agency and charter discounts from Thierry Voisin
Thierry Voisin has announced the addition of the 29.5 metre motor yacht Makarena to its brokerage books and has reduced the weekly charter rates of both her and motor yacht Tilusa for the next two months.
Motor yacht Makarena has a maximum speed of 18 knots and cruises comfortably at 15 knots. Her interiors are a mix of dark woody browns and contrasting creams, while her exterior deck spaces feature a Jacuzzi and top-deck barbeque.
The other luxury yacht featuring a significant reduction in her charter rate is the 25 metre motor yacht Tilusa, built in 2008 by Ferretti and sleeping eight guests in four cabins. Her weekly charter rate for the next two months has been reduced with a 20 percent discount from €38,000 to €30,000.
Tilusa is capable of reaching maximum speeds of 27 knots and cruises comfortably at 22 knots with a dedicated crew of three.
"For the months of October and November Thierry Voisin has cut her charter rate by 35 percent to €35,000 per week."