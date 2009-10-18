Motor yacht Makarena has a maximum speed of 18 knots and cruises comfortably at 15 knots. Her interiors are a mix of dark woody browns and contrasting creams, while her exterior deck spaces feature a Jacuzzi and top-deck barbeque.

The other luxury yacht featuring a significant reduction in her charter rate is the 25 metre motor yacht Tilusa, built in 2008 by Ferretti and sleeping eight guests in four cabins. Her weekly charter rate for the next two months has been reduced with a 20 percent discount from €38,000 to €30,000.

Tilusa is capable of reaching maximum speeds of 27 knots and cruises comfortably at 22 knots with a dedicated crew of three.