Aino-Leena Grapin joined the company on 15th September. She will work closely with Andrew Winch and the senior team. Grapin’s appointment is part of a management plan to ensure the long term future of the company: diversified and sustainable growth, in keeping with the founders’ values and creative ingenuity.

Grapin has nearly 20 years’ experience in leading and growing businesses in creative industries. She was formerly Managing Director at Paddle8 ¦ Auctionata, the leading online auction house, setting up the company’s European operations.

Holding an MBA from INSEAD, Grapin started her career as a strategy consultant with Bain & Company, before spending nearly a decade at Christie’s, in a variety of strategic and operational roles, more recently as International Business Director, responsible for Russian Art.

Grapin will work closely with recently appointed Non-Executive Chairman, Clive Beharrell, who also brings a wealth of experience as Chairman of over 10 businesses across a variety of sectors, from Scott Dunn to Fat Face.

Andrew Winch has been at the helm and has been the driving force creatively for the last thirty years. As ‘Creative Director and Founder’, his passion for all things design-related will run through the business. He will spend more time working closely with the Design Teams and with clients. Jane Winch, who started the company with Andrew, will step down from her role as Managing Director and will assume a non-executive position.

Andrew Winch commented; “I am delighted to have Clive and Aino on board. This marks a really exciting time for the business as we bring such talented and highly-regarded individuals into our team. I know that together we will ensure the long term success of the Company.”

Aino-Leena Grapin commented: “Winch Design has always been innovative and creative in its designs and the same should apply to its business vision. The company has grown tremendously in the past 30 years and is in a very strong position, thanks to Andrew, Jane and their talented team. I am very excited to lead Winch Design into this new phase.”