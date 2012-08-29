Patrik is very much looking forward to taking the helm at Danish Yachts, noting “This is a rare opportunity to come along, to direct and manage an exceptional team of highly skilled people in the commercial marine and superyacht industries. I am delighted with this new position and am looking forward to working closely with both sectors of the industry and flying the flag for the Danish marine industry on the world stage.”

Danish Yachts is renowned for building superyachts, such as the four time award-winning 38m carbon fiber motor yacht Shooting Star, the stunning J-Class Ranger, alongside a fleet of Holm Class military vessels for the Danish Navy.

In addition to a new CEO, Danish Yachts has also strengthened its Board, and has proudly announced a new board member, Niels Bergh-Hansen a former Executive Vice President for DONG Energy A/S.