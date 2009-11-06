New Charter Division for Bartram and Brakenhoff
Central Managing Agent Bartram and Brakenhoff has expanded its charter services to include a Florida Charter Division which has already positioned itself as a luxury leader by joining forces with Velocity Jets.
Florida’s Charter Division will be under the direction of Bartram and Brakenhoff’s newest staff member, Kaisa Joy-Pace.
Pace joins the brokerage firm from Fraser Yachts Charter Marketing and brings with her over 12 years of yachting industry experience.
