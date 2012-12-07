Currently being built at the Gujan-Mestras shipyard in southwestern France, the 26.5 metre motor yacht offers a modern and sporty style, emphasised by large portholes, windows and openings to the outside, bringing plenty of natural light to the vessel’s interior.

Designed by Exequiel Cano-Lanza and Chantier Naval Couach’s in-house team, the yacht will accommodate eight guests in four staterooms on the lower deck, whilst mid ship will contain the full-beam master cabin with independent access from the main deck. The remaining cabins comprise a VIP, a double and a twin. There will also be space for four crew in two independent aft cabins.

As for performance, the vessel is expected to be capable of a top speed of 32 knots with a cruising speed of 22 knots, giving a range of 700 nautical miles and over 1000 nautical miles at economic range speed.

A delivery preview of the new new 2600 Fly motor yacht is scheduled for 2013.

Founed in 1895, Chantier Naval Couach has gained a global reputation for delivering made-to-measure yachts ranging from 21-50 metres.