New CRN 60m Superyacht Launched

The yacht's owners, designers and builders gathered at the launching ceremony for the occasion. Hull no.128 hit the water and glided elegantly across it, signifying a job well done.

Lamberto Tacoli, Vice President Sales and Marketing of the Ferretti Group and Chairman of CRN stated: “We are particularly proud to launch our fifth 60m hull, which is a great success not only for CRN, but for the entire Ferretti Group which, once more, distinguishes itself for excellent quality ... aiming for the highest productive standards and the most ambitious objectives in terms of performance”.

The superyacht's design was a collaboration between CRN and Zuccon International Project and features a slender, racy bow with wide spaces, outstretching over the sea. The front deck was created to be equipped like a real “beach club”, allowing the stern door to transform into a personal beach close to the water.

Another innovative design with the CRN 128 is the terrace on the owner’s suite, designed as a platform overlooking the sea, able to fold 90 degrees and act as a balcony overlooking the ocean.

The interior style was designed by Laura Sess Romboli, featuring a strong and personalised image of comfort and luxury.



The CRN 128 is capable of comfortably accommodating 26 people, including staff. She can house 12 people in five guest bedrooms and an owner’s suite.