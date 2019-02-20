CRN gave the industry something to talk about as motorised hydraulic lift trucks positioned the gargantuan yacht on the slipway. The vessel comes out of the shipyard that brought us classic yachts such as Cloud 9, She and Latona, and we can expect similarly great things of M/Y 135.

The inclined surface of the slipway will be home to the 79m for the next few weeks, where she will undergo pre-launch operations. Over 1,400 tons were handled by specialist CRN workers, making for spectacular viewing.

The first glimpse of the superyacht revealed a sleek shape, smooth lines and an imposing stature. She is classic in aspect, with a white hull and staggered decks, but features a contemporary edge in her streamlined and clean-cut construction. Although her interior remains a mystery, its curation by the Laura Sessa studio is a surefire assurance of quality.

This will be the first in a series of exciting launches to come out of the CRN facility this year, including M/Y CRN 137 62m, for delivery this summer, M/Y CRN 138 62m and M/Y CRN 139 70m.

As for M/Y 135, she is expected to hit the water imminently. Watch this space for updates!